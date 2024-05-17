Horizon Tankers order six newbuilds in China

The order comprises four firm newbuildings and one plus one options.

The vessels are expected to be delivered during the second half of 2026 and 2027.

Independently developed by SDARI, the tankers measure in 182.75 meters long and 32.2 meters wide, equipped with MAN engine meeting the latest emission regulations.

Zhoushan Changhong International currently has ten plus two MR tankers and sixteen LR2 tankers order on hand, the company will further expand shipbuilding footprint in middle-size tanker construction market, said the shipyard.