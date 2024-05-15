Lucas Vos steps down as Stolt Tankers president

Lucas Vos will step down as president of the tanker arm of Stolt-Nielsen on July 1, with Maren Schroeder taking the role of president and COO. Bjarke Nissen will become CCO at Stolt Tankers.

Vos was appointed president in 2019 for his shipping background and experience in digital transformation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lucas for his support to me and the Senior Leadership Team during the past nine months. Lucas has made an amazing contribution, using his analytical and strategic mind to challenge us in what we do. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him and have valued his opinions and insights,” said Stolt-Nielsen CEO Udo Lange.

“The appointment of Maren Schroeder and Bjarke Nissen to these key roles illustrates the impressive talent that we have on hand. They are both leaders in our industry, and I am confident that under their leadership we will continue to maintain our strong market position.”

Managing director, shipowning, at Stolt Tankers since 2022, Schroeder joined Stolt as fleet director in 2019 bringing fleet management experience from positions at Exmar, Euronav and Germanischer Lloyd.

Stolt highlighted Schroeder’s role developing connections between ship and shore which proved critical during the pandemic.

She holds positions as member of the Intertanko Council, the DNV Owners Committee and the board of ITOPF. Schroeder is also president and chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the European International Shipowners' Association of Portugal (EISAP).

New CCO Nissen began has been at Stolt Tankers since 1993, climbing to business director in 2009 and managing director in 2019. He has been responsible Stolt Tankers’ commercial strategy development and implementation.