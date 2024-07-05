Seatrium inks two-year retrofit deal with Greece’s largest shipowner

The contract between the largest shipping group in Greece and Seatrium is for two years with a one-year renewable option includes the retrofit of 10 to 15 vessels a year from Angelicoussis’ fleet of LNG carriers, tankers and bulkers, that operate under Maran Gas, Maran Tankers, and Maran Dry.

The contract builds on a longstanding relationship between the shipowner and the yard covering 70 retrofits, including 20 LNG carriers, and a series of scrubber installations, on vessels in Angelicoussis’ fleet since 2012.

Andreas Spertos, Executive Vice President and Technical Director of Maran Gas, “We are confident that this partnership will be the blueprint for a successful long-term fleet retrofitting programme, thereby enhancing our operational efficiency and instilling the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability in the maintenance of our fleet of LNG carriers, bulk carriers and tankers. We look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership with Seatrium.”

The partnership will involve close co-operation in joint planning, information exchange and experience sharing between the yard group and the shipowner.

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said, “This Favoured Customer Contract not only affirms our leadership in the global ship repair market, but also our commitment to embarking on a shared journey of growth, trust and mutual success with our new partner, Angelicoussis Group. With the global focus on maritime decarbonisation, Seatrium is well-positioned to provide our esteemed customers with a broad range of low-carbon, cleaner energy solutions and energy-saving retrofits to support a sustainable future.”

Angelicoussis operates 141 vessels with a total deadweight of 24.18 million metric tons and a total cubic metre capacity of 9.80 million and is one of the world’s largest privately owned fleets.