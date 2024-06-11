Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsTechnologyAI not just hype and will be transformative

AI not just hype and will be transformative

Photo: Marcus Hand Que-Tran-DP-World.jpg
AI has had its iPhone moment in the last 12 – 24 months but beyond the hype DP World believe it will be transformative in the ports and logistics sector.

Que Tran, Vice President – Technology for DP World, told the Plenary Session at TOC Europe that it was generative AI such Chat GPT that had really brought AI to the forefront. “I would say there has probably been the iPhone moment of adoption.”

But the question is will the hype transform into real business use. In his introductory remarks Paul Gallie, Owner and Managing Director of PSL Advisers, noted that two years ago people were speaking about blockchain but they don’t talk about it anymore.

 Tran commented that some things were still happening in the background and blockchain would have its use cases but it had pretty much reached roadblock in ports and logistics. By contrast Tran said he believed AI was “generally transformative”.

AI has great capabilities when it comes to automating processes and dealing with vast volumes of data. Tran noted that of all the data generated in the sector only 3% of was come back to at a later stage after the first time it was generated. “Something like AI can definitely help in that respect,” he said.

“We've been looking at AI for quite some time now in the world, in the development of our technology suite, and particularly our cargo suites,” he explained. For cargo data can be combined from multiple sources to provide real time visibility, and it can also automate consolidation of vertical documents from multiple industry providers,

Addressing the fear that AI is a displacing technology that will take people’s jobs Tran said, “We really need to look at as an enabling or complimenting technology.” It’s how it can help people, the industry, and operations work better where Tran sees as the true value in AI.

TAGS: Ports Logistics DP World

 

Related
ABS-Qatar-Shipyard-Technology-Solutions.jpg
ABS approves Qatar Shipyard remote inspection processes
Jun 10, 2024
Marlink-Posidonia-Stand-2.jpeg
Maritime expertise required as industry specific applications fade out
Jun 05, 2024
MiM-May-2024-Article Header.png
Maritime in Minutes - news roundup May 2024
Jun 03, 2024
ABS-HHI-3D-printing-JDP.jpg
ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in 3D Printing JDP
May 31, 2024