Tymor Marine and Mercy Ships formalise partnership

Scottish maritime consultancy Tymor Marine has formalised its partnership with global humanitarian charity Mercy Ships after eight years of gifts-in-kind including naval architecture, structural analysis, and marine consultancy.

Mercy Ships deploys hospital ships to some of the poorest countries in the world, delivering free healthcare to people in acute need, as well as assisting in local medical capacity development initiatives. The upkeep of its vessels is essential to delivering medical care where it is needed. The charity is currently in the process of developing a new, purpose-built hospital ship to join its fleet.

Tymor's most recent donation to Mercy Ships was conducting a vital deadweight survey of the Africa Mercy while the ship was on a maintenance break at the port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The ship runs a 10-month annual operational schedule.

Africa Mercy has been in operation at Madagascar since February 2024, its fourth mission there, and will continue to offer surgeries to patients in need and training to Madagascan healthcare professionals.

Africa Mercy is the second-largest non-governmental hospital ship in the world behind Mercy Ships’ Global Mercy. Converted from a rail ferry in 2007, Africa Mercy is 152 metres long and 16,572 GT, with five operating theatres, recovery, intensive care, a pharmacy, and low dependency wards - 80 patient beds in all. The ship is also home to around 450 volunteer crew, with accommodation including six family cabins.

Kevin Moran, director at Tymor Marine said: “The nature of the survey work we have donated over the years means you get to know the vessel and crew very well. It is always a privilege to learn more about the work they do and the people they have been able to help. We are delighted to be able to support the Mercy Ships mission with the expertise of the Tymor team. I have no doubt our relationship will continue to grow and evolve over the course of the coming years.”

Ciaran Holden, Senior Technical Superintendent, Marine Operations for Mercy Ships said, “Mercy Ships, Marine Operations have worked with Tymor Marine on many projects over the years. Their donated support and friendship to us and our mission has been second to none.



