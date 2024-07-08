UAE launches maritime satellite tracking initiative

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) are collaborating on a maritime tracking project dubbed Satgate to improve maritime security, among other objectives.

In a release, MoEI said the project seeks to develop a database of ships that call at UAE ports, enhance partnerships with space and satellite agencies, and expand coverage to better monitor ships in the future.

One critical capability of the satellite system will be tracking vessels that are not connected to other tracking systems, such as those with AIS transponders turned off.

The aim of the new initiative is to help maintain the security of UAE maritime facilities and coasts, said MoEI, as well as benefiting maritime institutions and entities concerned with controlling and protecting marine traffic.

“Improving our tracking systems using advanced technology will enhance maritime transport and mitigate risks, which will contribute to increasing trade and transport traffic through UAE ports,” said Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“Innovations in the maritime sector do not only benefit the economy but also help us to achieve sustainable development through preserving and developing the marine environment,” he said.

MBRSC chair Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori welcomed the partnership and said the project would also help monitor weather and marine conditions.

