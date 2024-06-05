AYRO rebrands as OceanWings

The company said its rebranding follows a successful six-year design, manufacturing and commercialisation phase, bookended in 2023 by the launch and subsequent commercial operations of the Canopée ro-ro cargo ship, equipped with four fuel saving OceanWings Wingsails.

OceanWings’ new product range will make the benefits confirmed by fuel savings measured in operations on Canopée available to most shipowners, across multiple vessel sizes and segments including tankers, bulkers, PCTC, and cruise ships.

The semi-rigid and new rigid OceanWings share the same unique ‘two flap variable camber’ design – including the Wingsail base and boom – which has been proven to deliver industry-leading fuel savings over most operational scenarios and environmental conditions.

The OceanWings product range also features a “safety-by-design” flag mode, automatically protecting the OceanWings and the vessel when wind or sea conditions exceed specific thresholds.

OceanWings now also offers critical configuration options such as a tilt mechanism, to address air draft requirements, and an elevator mechanism specially designed for container ships to comply with their port operation constraints while minimizing the impact on container capacity.

OceanWings claims that it remains the only solution on the market offering a lowerable/reefable design, which is a critical feature for vessels where tilting is not an option.

“The entire OceanWings product range is based on the same aerodynamic design that is now proven to deliver class-leading payback to shipowners, while adding more flexibility and integration options for newbuilds and retrofit,” said OceanWings CEO Emmanuel Schalit. “In light of a rapidly expanding WASP market, we have also focused on improving our design and processes to be able to deliver faster and with consistent quality to our customers around the world.”