Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersCrew of MSC Aries to be released soon says Iran

Crew of MSC Aries to be released soon says Iran

IRNA video screenshot MSC-Aries-Boarding.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says it considers the crew of the Portuguese-flagged vessel MSC Aries held since 13 April a “humanitarian issue”.

The Portuguese-flagged MSC chartered vessel was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Straits of Hormuz on 13 April with the Iranian authorities saying the Israeli-linked ship was violating international maritime laws.

In a phone conversation between Amirabdollahian and his Portuguese counterpart Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, the Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the issue of the seafarers held on the vessel was discussed.

“We seriously consider the release of the ship’s crew as a humanitarian issue, and we have announced to their ambassadors in Tehran their access to consular services, release and extradition,” Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

The vessel has crew of 25 Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian & Estonian nationals.

One the Indian seafarers onboard the vessel Deck Cadet Ann Tessa Joseph is already reported to have been released and landed in Cochin on 18 April.

The MSC Aries is owned by Gortal Shipping, a finance company associated with Zodiac Maritime, controlled by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

The seizure of the vessel has been widely condemned by the industry with 16 associations writing an open letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres highlighting the “intolerable situation” where shipping has become a target in geo-political conflicts.

TAGS: Regulation Crewing Middle East & Africa Europe MSC

 

Related
PortofLAcontainers.jpg
Container shipping demand bounce not quite what it seems
Apr 29, 2024
OOCLMalaysiaSingaporeStrait.JPG
OOCL launching additional Transpacific service
Apr 29, 2024
Wartsila-methanol-engine.png
Wärtsilä bags China's largest methanol newbuild engine order
Apr 25, 2024
GSBN container
MSC works with GSBN to boost lithium battery shipments safety
Apr 25, 2024