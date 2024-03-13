Hede International Shipping enters the Transpacific container trade

Departing from the port of Shanghai, the maiden voyage with a 13 day to arrive at West Basin Container Terminal, Los Angeles early April.

Hede is planning to deploy two 4,250 teu vessels at the initial stage of operation for this new service and will add another three vessels on the route by the end of year. The new service marks Hede’s entry into the transpacific market for the first time.

Established in Hong Kong by China’s Tangshan Port Hede Shipping, a subsidiary of Tangshan Port Industrial Group, Hede (Hong Kong) International Shipping currently provides shipping services mainly covering China domestic trading and short-sea routes, as well as to Japan and Korea with three services connecting to Jingtang and Weifang.

A combination of the transit and draught restrictions for the Panama Canal due to drought and diversion via the Cape of Good for services from Asia to the US East Coast via the Panama Canal has boosted volumes at US West Coast ports from Asia.