Avenir LNG orders pair of LNG bunkering vessels from CIMC Enric

The newly ordered vessel type is designed and constructed independently by CIMC Enric and are are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027. The vessels feature WINGD dual-fuel engines and the application of iCER technology (intelligent Control of Exhaust Gas Recirculation).

In addition, CIMC Enric has also made innovations and optimisation in the cargo maintenance system, giving this vessel a significant advantage in evaporation rate compared to similar-sized vessels in the market.

Related: CIMC Enric building up to four LPG/Ammonia carriers for Avance Gas

Previously, CIMC Enric has had multiple cordial collaborations with Avenir LNG, successfully delivering two 20,000 cu metre LNG carrier and bunkering vessels and two 7,500 cu metreLNG carrier and bunkering vessels.

Since the beginning of this year, the green shipping market has continued to show strong growth. In the first quarter of 2024, CIMC Enric secured several new shipbuilding orders, including 2+2 40,000 cu metre LPG/liquid ammonia carriers.