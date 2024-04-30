QatarEnergy inks largest ever shipbuilding order with CSSC

The vessels will be some of the largest LNG carriers ever built at 271,000 cu metres capacity and will be built at the CSSC yard.

The first eight QC-Max newbuildings will be delivered by the yard in 2028 and 2029, and the remaining 10 in 2030 and 2031.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, H.E. Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “With a total value of almost $6 billion for these ultra-modern, largest ever LNG vessels by size, the agreement we signed today is the industry’s largest single shipbuilding contract ever.”

The agreement was signed in Beijing by H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the and byChen Jianliang, Chairman of Hudong‐Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) and Li Hongtao, Chairman of China Shipbuilding Trading.

QatarEnergy already has twelve 174,000 cu metre capacity LNG carriers under construction at Hudong-Zhonghua, with the first vessels to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

The Minister added, “It is our honour to continue working with China State Shipbuilding Corporation and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard to develop and build some of the top-tier LNG vessels renowned for their exceptional environmental qualities. And as we take this important step together, I would like to affirm QatarEnergy’s determination to live up to our commitment to provide a safe and reliable energy source in the form of LNG, while always giving priority to environmental sustainability.”

QatarEnergy said the latest shipbuilding contract further highlights the ever-growing cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the State of Qatar.

QatarEnergy also inked time charter agreements with three shipowners for nine of the QC-MAX newbuildings. In 2023, Qatari LNG supplies to its main customers in China reached almost 17 million tons.

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) inked a charter party agreement for four vessels, Shandong Marine Energy will operate three vessels, and China LNG Shipping will operate two of the newbuildings.

H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi said: “These nine vessels are part of QatarEnergy’s historic program to support our expanded LNG production capacity from the North Field, which will reach 142 million tons per annum by 2030, and which will also help meet our long-term fleet replacement requirements.”