Fortescue Green Pioneer completes propulsion and manoeuvrability trials

Photo: MPA Fortescue Green Pioneer trials ammonia as a fuel in Singapore port
The world’s first ammonia dual-fuel vessel has successfully completed another phase of its ongoing sea trials in Singapore.

Converted offshore vessel the Fortescue Green Pioneer, which has been retrofitted with an ammonia duel fuel engine and fuel system, and already underwent a fuel trial in Singapore in March this year.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the propulsion and manoeuvrability trials were conducted using 6.4 cu metres (4.4 tonnes) of liquid ammonia, in combination with diesel and hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), a second-generation biofuel, as marine fuel over 10 days from 23 April to 2 May.

Fuel loading and sea trial operations were carried out in a test area in Raffles Anchorage and monitored from Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) by representatives of MPA, Fortescue, Vopak, research institutes, and government agencies.

MPA said ammonia plume modelling and drone surveillance was also used by the EOC to support safety and incident planning and response. There also tests to validate nitrogen based emissions, an area of concern with ammonia-fuelled engines.

The vessel has already received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships and a gas fuelled ammonia notation from DNV.

 

TAGS: Regulation Asia Ammonia

 

