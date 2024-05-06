DP World makes first foray into landlocked Laos

Savan Logistics operates Savannakhet dry port part of the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Laos, the first SEZ in the country.

The 140,456 sq metre dry port includes 23,000 sq metres of warehousing with 11,000 sq metres of bonded space.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said: “This is an important move for us to boost the connectivity of the region. The dry port is strategically located close to our existing portfolio of ports, terminals, and landside facilities along the East-West Economic Corridor, in Thailand and Vietnam.

The dry port is located at the west end of the 1,450km-long East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

It is the latest in a series of investments DP World has announced in the Southeast Asian region in recent weeks joining partnerships with Malaysia’s Sabah Ports and Asian Terminals Inc (ATI) to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port in East Malaysia and Tanza Barge Terminal in the Philippines, respectively.