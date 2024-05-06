Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsLogisticsDP World makes first foray into landlocked Laos

DP World makes first foray into landlocked Laos

Photo: DP World Savannakhet-dry-port-DP-World.jpg
Terminal operator and maritime services company DP World has acquired Savan Logistics in Laos.

Savan Logistics operates Savannakhet dry port part of the Savannakhet Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Laos, the first SEZ in the country.

The 140,456 sq metre dry port includes 23,000 sq metres of warehousing with 11,000 sq metres of bonded space.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said: “This is an important move for us to boost the connectivity of the region. The dry port is strategically located close to our existing portfolio of ports, terminals, and landside facilities along the East-West Economic Corridor, in Thailand and Vietnam.

The dry port is located at the west end of the 1,450km-long East-West Economic Corridor linking Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

It is the latest in a series of investments DP World has announced in the Southeast Asian region in recent weeks joining partnerships with Malaysia’s Sabah Ports and Asian Terminals Inc (ATI) to manage Sapangar Bay Container Port in East Malaysia and Tanza Barge Terminal in the Philippines, respectively.

TAGS: Ports Asia DP World
Related
gcc-car-loading.png
MSC makes $700m Gram Car Carriers takeover bid
Apr 24, 2024
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
Baltimore disruption could be compounded by US East Coast labour dispute
Apr 09, 2024
A stack of red and yellow shipping containers, some with the MSC logo.
MSC completes acquisition of French Freight Forwarder Clasquin
Mar 25, 2024
Loading of cargo containers to airplane
DP World launches global freight forwarding network
Mar 14, 2024