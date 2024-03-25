Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersMSC completes acquisition of French Freight Forwarder Clasquin

MSC completes acquisition of French Freight Forwarder Clasquin

MSC A stack of red and yellow shipping containers, some with the MSC logo.
MSC and French freight forwarder Clasquin have agreed on the terms of an acquisition deal announced in December 2023 which will be completed by MSC subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl.

SAS will acquire a 42% stake in the French forwarder for an estimated $353m (€325m) from its chairman Yves Revol and private equity firm Olymp. The remaining shares will be picked up on the stock market.

Clasquin is a 40-year-old, mid-sized international freight forwarder and overseas logistics company and manages the flow of customer shipments along the transport and logistics chain between France and the rest over the world The company manages shipments both by land and sea to and from Asia- Pacific, North America, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa. The Lyon-based firm posted a 2023 turnover of $610.58m, down 35.9% on the previous 12 months, as markets normalised.

One potential area of synergy with MSC’s subsidiaries is likely to be in Africa, with Africa Global Logistics (AGL), formerly Bolloré Africa Logistics. Clasquin could offer AGL its international forwarding network for shipments to and from the continent.

Clasquin has experienced strong growth in Africa in recent years and is in the process of taking full control of its Morocco-based subsidiary, Timar, which is present in several African countries.

CMA CGM recently completed its acquisition of the global operations of Bollore Logistics, and the latest acquisition is one entry in a long list of container lines expanding their role along the supply chain by snapping up freight forwarders, regional companies, and even air logistics assets.

TAGS: Europe Supply Chain and Logistics Logistics

 

Related
HLAG_Leverkusen_Express_1280x800_rgb.jpg
Nearshoring and new alliances in the Americas
Mar 25, 2024
imoflags2.jpg
Regulatory momentum builds at MEPC 81
Mar 25, 2024
Tbilisi Dry Port Signing
AD Ports acquires 60% stake in Georgia’s Tbilisi Dry Port
Mar 22, 2024
Kaohsiung port from the air
Taiwan International Port upgrading terminal facility at Kaohsiung
Mar 22, 2024