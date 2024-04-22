Shipping mourns the passing of Julian Clark

Julian was instrumental in the setting up of law firm Campbell Johnston Clark in 2010 and later became Head of Shipping at Hill Dickinson. He moved on to Ince in 2019 and took up a position as senior legal adviser at P&I Club, Gard, in March last year.

Prior to his career as a maritime lawyer Julian was a professional musician, a talent he used later in his career to help raise funds for seafarer welfare and Ukrainian refugees.

He revealed in February that he was fighting an aggressive form of cancer and had been given a matter of months to live.

Tributes have poured in for the legal expert who was renowned for his intellect, his humour, and his fine voice.