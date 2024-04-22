Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsFinance & InsuranceShipping mourns the passing of Julian Clark

Shipping mourns the passing of Julian Clark

Photo: Gard Julian Clark
A maritime lawyer of outstanding ability, Julian Clark has passed away following a battle with terminal cancer diagnosed last November.

Julian was instrumental in the setting up of law firm Campbell Johnston Clark in 2010 and later became Head of Shipping at Hill Dickinson. He moved on to Ince in 2019 and took up a position as senior legal adviser at P&I Club, Gard, in March last year.

Prior to his career as a maritime lawyer Julian was a professional musician, a talent he used later in his career to help raise funds for seafarer welfare and Ukrainian refugees.

He revealed in February that he was fighting an aggressive form of cancer and had been given a matter of months to live.

Tributes have poured in for the legal expert who was renowned for his intellect, his humour, and his fine voice.

TAGS: Europe

 

Related
Singapore from the air DNV
Singapore retains maritime city top spot
Apr 15, 2024
Star Bulk listed on Nasdaq
Star Bulk completes Eagle Bulk merger creating dry bulk giant
Apr 10, 2024
euronavcrew.jpg
FourWorld seeks to nullify Euronav board decisions
Apr 08, 2024
Piraeus Port
Piraeus port reports record profit for 2023
Apr 04, 2024