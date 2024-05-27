Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsRegulationCan shipping hit IMO 2030 emission target? – reader poll result

Can shipping hit IMO 2030 emission target? – reader poll result

Photo: IMO Nation state flags fly at IMO building
The IMO’s GHG emission targets have been criticised for not being ambitious enough but on the other hand some believe the shipping industry will not reach its 2030 target.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a target of a 20% reduction in total GHG emissions by 2030, striving for 30% but there are doubts from some that the industry can meet this ambition.

Speaking at a media briefing in April IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed confidence that shipping would hit the 2030 target, the first of two checkpoints leading to an ambition of net zero emissions at or around 2050.

We decided to see if Seatrade Maritime News readers shared Dominguez’s optimism in our most recent monthly poll run both on www.seatrade-maritime.com and our LinkedIn channel.

The majority – 58% - were negative on the industry’s chances of meeting the 2030 target. Some 17% thought the industry definitely would not meet the target while a further 41% thought it was unlikely.

poll-may-imo.png

Of the 42% of respondents who were more positive on the industry’s chances of hitting the 2030 target only 11% thought shipping would definitely be able to do so. The other 31% believed the industry would meet the target but only with more investment in efficiency and alternative fuels.

Clearly readers believe more work needs to be done for the shipping industry to meet the IMO’s 2030 targets and we plan to revisit opinions as the deadline draws closer.

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology IMO

 

Related
Bed time.jpg
Rogue crewing agents a threat to seafarers
May 27, 2024
Cyber hacker in mask
Shipping concerned over onerous new US cyber-security regulations
May 23, 2024
Despina-IMO-Women-in-Maritime-award.jpg
Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou receives first IMO Gender Equality Award
May 20, 2024
Baltimore-bridge-NSTB.png
Don’t wait for NTSB Dali final report – check bridges and waterways now
May 20, 2024