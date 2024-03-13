Union Maritime to set sail with WindWings on tanker newbuild pair

The two tankers are 114,000dwt and are the standard SWS yard design, they will be delivered in 2025 and are to be classed by Lloyd’s Register.

Union Maritime, which operates 86 ships including 46 tankers and has an orderbook of 26 vessels, has added the wind assist technology in a bid to cut up to 15 tonnes of CO 2 /per day on a typical global route.

The company said that WindWings operates in combination with a route optimisation system, adjusting the rigid sails based on the wind conditions, vessel speed, and the ship’s course, without compromising the vessel's speed.

UM said it aims to surpass the IMO emissions targets by also investing in energy-saving technology, data collection and analysis, and low- or zero-GHG fuel sources.

Hong Kong listed CM Energy Tech (CMET), whose main shareholder is China Merchants Industry Holding, will manufacture the BAR Technologies WindWings.

Union Maritime Lauren Cadji, MD said the company was looking forward to a successful delivery of the two vessels: "WindWings have increasingly been proven to enhance the performance and efficiency of vessels around the world.”

Zhan Huafeng, Executive Director and Executive President of CM Energy, said the collaboration on this project “is another milestone in the adoption of wind propulsion technology in the shipping sector”.