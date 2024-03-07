Indian Navy video of crew rescue from bulker after Houthi missile strike

The bulker was hit by a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on 6 March leaving three seafarers dead and two others seriously injured from a crew of 20.
The surviving seafarers abandoned the vessel into life rafts and the video below from the Indian Navy shows their rescue, including the injured, by helicopter.
The crew were taken to Djibouti by an Indian warship and the injured seafarers transferred to a local hospital.
