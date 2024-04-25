Will shipping learn from the Baltimore bridge disaster?

This was the question Seatrade Maritime News put to readers in its most recent poll.

Perhaps somewhat worryingly more than a quarter of participants in the poll – some 28% - believed the industry would not learn from the fatal accident.

However, more promisingly that means that 72% believe the industry will learn in one or ways from the incident.

Of three potential areas of learning readers were asked about in the poll 18% voted for - New rules/regulations for navigation in port/enclosed waters.

A further 10% selected - Stricter requirements for machinery testing and reporting of malfunctions.

An 6% answered - More research into the cause of ship blackouts

The largest group – some 38% of those voted in the poll believed that shipping would learn in terms of all three of the areas listed.