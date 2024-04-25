Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Will shipping learn from the Baltimore bridge disaster?

The allision between the containership Dali and the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing its collapse sent shockwaves around the world, but will shipping learn from the disaster?

This was the question Seatrade Maritime News put to readers in its most recent poll.

Perhaps somewhat worryingly more than a quarter of participants in the poll – some 28% - believed the industry would not learn from the fatal accident.

However, more promisingly that means that 72% believe the industry will learn in one or ways from the incident.

Of three potential areas of learning readers were asked about in the poll 18% voted for - New rules/regulations for navigation in port/enclosed waters.

A further 10% selected - Stricter requirements for machinery testing and reporting of malfunctions.

An 6% answered - More research into the cause of ship blackouts

The largest group – some 38% of those voted in the poll believed that shipping would learn in terms of all three of the areas listed.

Will shipping learn from Baltimore bridge collision poll results

