Red Sea Crisis

Houthi missile damages tanker in the Red Sea

UK MoD HMS-Diamond-firing.jpg
Houthi rebels in Yemen have stepped up attacks on shipping again in recent days including a strike on an Aframax tanker Andromeda Star.

The 115,605 dwt, Panama-flagged Andromeda Star reported “minor damage” in a missile attack on 26 April, according to US Central Command.

Yahya Sare’e, spokesperson for the Yemini Armed Forces said the British oil ship as targeted by a number of naval missiles and was “directly hit”.

While the Houthi claimed the ship as British-owned it is listed Seychelles-owned by Algae Marine since 1 November 2023, according to the Equasis database.

In the same attack on 26 April anti-ship ballistic missiles landed close to the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Suezmax tanker Maisha.

“There are no injuries or other damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships at this time,” US Centcom said.

On 28 April US Centcom said successfully shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea. “It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region.”

TAGS: Tankers Middle East & Africa

 

