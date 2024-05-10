Explosive charges set to bring down Key Bridge section

Small explosive chargers are being set for the controlled demolition of the piece of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge which lays across container ship Dali.

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command said precision cuts to the bridge section and small charges was the safest and swiftest method to remove the bridge piece. “This is an industry-standard tool in controlled demolition that will break the span into smaller pieces, which will allow the work of refloating the vessel and removing it from the federal channel,” it added.

The group has invited media to attend the removal of the span on Saturday evening.



US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario

US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario

US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario