Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsCasualtyIn pictures: workers in Baltimore prepare to free Dali
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

In pictures: workers in Baltimore prepare to free Dali

USCG Dali-Blatimore-Bridge-Section.jpg
Salvage teams in Baltimore are preparing to remove the section of bridge from Dali to free the stuck container ship.

An update from Key Bridge Unified Command said salvage crews continue to prepare for the complex task of removing the road piece on top of Dali. 

USCGDali-Baltimore-Steel-Cutting.jpg

Ahead of the removal, experts must analyse the state of multiple hazards caused by the ship's allision with the bridge. "Crushed containers, hull damage, and weight shifts are among the critical considerations crews must address during the bridge removal and refloating operation of the ship," said Unified Command.

USCGDali-Baltimore-Bow-View.jpg

Sensors are in place to measure any changes to the position of key locations on the span and ship and to assess ant changes in stress as salvors continue to work on the ship and bridge debris. 

USCGDali-Baltimore-Crane.jpg

Dali-Baltimore-Pier-and-road.jpg

USCGDali-Baltimore-Salvage-Vessel.jpg

Dali-Baltimore-Road-Surface.jpg

USCGDali-Baltimore-Ladder.jpg

USCGDali-Baltimore-Concrete-Block.jpg

 

TAGS: Containers Americas

 

Related
maersk_mc-kinney_moller[40].jpg
Maersk to continue avoiding Red Sea for the foreseeable future
May 07, 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-06 at 11.54.50 AM.png
Houthi weapons have range for East Med Sea attack threat
May 06, 2024
MSC-Aries-Boarding.jpg
MSC Aries crew released, claims Iran
May 03, 2024
HMS-Diamond-firing.jpg
Houthi increased range of attack raises coalition protection concerns
May 02, 2024