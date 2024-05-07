In pictures: workers in Baltimore prepare to free Dali

An update from Key Bridge Unified Command said salvage crews continue to prepare for the complex task of removing the road piece on top of Dali.

USCG

Related: FMC calls for Baltimore aid

Ahead of the removal, experts must analyse the state of multiple hazards caused by the ship's allision with the bridge. "Crushed containers, hull damage, and weight shifts are among the critical considerations crews must address during the bridge removal and refloating operation of the ship," said Unified Command.

USCG

Related: Ships stuck in Baltimore port leave through new channel

Sensors are in place to measure any changes to the position of key locations on the span and ship and to assess ant changes in stress as salvors continue to work on the ship and bridge debris.

USCG

USCG

USCG