MSC ship hit by Houthi missile Southeast of Yemen

MSC Sky II is heading for Abu Dhabi according to VesselsValue and was 91 nautical miles southeast of Aden when the missile hit its target. VesselsValue AIS shows the 2,169 teu vessel heading east at 11 knots subsequent to the attack.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare’e reported: “The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against an Israeli ship “MSC SKY” in the Arabian Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles.”

Related: Red Sea struck by three new risks as Rubymar sinks

Security firm Dryad Global reports that the Houthis fired two missiles at the MSC Sky II one missed its target the other struck the accommodation block causing a fire which was quickly dealt with.

“The vessel is thought to have had an Israeli association,” said Dryad Global in its ARMS Maritime Security weekly report.

Related: CMA CGM resumes Red Sea transits on ‘case-by-case’ basis

According to the Equasis database the 1999-built, Liberian registered MSC Sky II is managed by MSC Shipmanagement in Cyprus, and registered owner Thorsky Navigation is listed as c/o the management company is Cyprus.

US CENTCOM confirmed the attack: “Between the hours of 3:50pm and 4:15pm (local time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at M/V MSC SKY II, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned container vessel. One of the missiles impacted the vessel causing damage. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries; the ship did not request assistance and continued on its way.”

CENTCOM also reported further failed attacks one earlier that had crashed into the sea and later in the day another two anti-ship missiles had been destroyed by US forces.