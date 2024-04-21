Third temporary shipping channel opened in Port of Baltimore

The Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel has been opened by the Captain of the Port.

The third temporary channel to be opened in Baltimore since the collapse of the Key Bridge has a depth of 20 feet a 300-foot horizontal clearance, and a vertical clearance of 135 feet.

“This additional channel increases the types of vessels able to transit inbound and outbound the port of Baltimore,” said US Coast Guard Capt. David O’Connell, Captain of the Port and Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Key Bridge Response 2024. “We estimate facilitating approximately 15 percent of pre-collapse commercial activity.”

With a draught of 20 feet the port remains to large commercial traffic such as container ships.

“Everyday, members of the Key Bridge Response Unified Command are working tirelessly to complete the steps necessary to support full access to the Fort McHenry channel,” said O’Connell. “The opening of this third channel represents continuous progress towards this overarching objective.”

Last week saw the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) joining investigations into the allision between the container ship Dali and the Key Bridge, which caused it to collapse leaving six dead.