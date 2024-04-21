Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsCasualtyThird temporary shipping channel opened in Port of Baltimore

Third temporary shipping channel opened in Port of Baltimore

Photo: US Navy by Theodore C. Lee Port of Baltimore Key Bridge and Dali salvage operations
Around 15% of normal traffic will be able access the Baltimore port with an additional channel as salvage works on the collapsed Key Bridge and stricken Dali continue.

The Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel has been opened by the Captain of the Port.

The third temporary channel to be opened in Baltimore since the collapse of the Key Bridge has a depth of 20 feet a 300-foot horizontal clearance, and a vertical clearance of 135 feet.

“This additional channel increases the types of vessels able to transit inbound and outbound the port of Baltimore,” said US Coast Guard Capt. David O’Connell, Captain of the Port and Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Key Bridge Response 2024. “We estimate facilitating approximately 15 percent of pre-collapse commercial activity.”

With a draught of 20 feet the port remains to large commercial traffic such as container ships.

USCGport-of-baltimore-third-channel.png

“Everyday, members of the Key Bridge Response Unified Command are working tirelessly to complete the steps necessary to support full access to the Fort McHenry channel,” said O’Connell.  “The opening of this third channel represents continuous progress towards this overarching objective.”

Last week saw the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) joining investigations into the allision between the container ship Dali and the Key Bridge, which caused it to collapse leaving six dead.

TAGS: Ship Operations Ports Americas

 

Related
MSC-Aries-Boarding.jpg
Industry appeals to UN over MSC Aries seizure
Apr 19, 2024
Dali-NTSB.png
NTSB investigations in the spotlight with Dali bridge collision
Apr 17, 2024
MSC-Aries-Boarding.jpg
Maritime on edge over heightened Middle East tensions
Apr 16, 2024
Singapore anchorage
12 rescued from burning freighter in Singapore waters
Apr 16, 2024