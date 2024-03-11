Top 10 stories on Seatrade Maritime News in the last week

Three seafarers are confirmed to have died and at least four are injured, three critically, after a Houthi missile struck the bulk carrier True Confidence.

While legislators work to get the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers back on track the country’s maritime academies continue to oppose the inclusion of education.

The shipping world is united in its condemnation of the Houthi attack which has left three crew dead and a number of others injured and traumatised after a missile struck the Greek-owned bulk carrier True Confidence.

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, believes shipping is headed towards a more complex future with multiple fuel and engine types.

MSC and the Ocean Alliance lead the way on the Asia to Europe trades in terms of market share, but Alphaliner’s analysis shows a trade in flux that will necessarily change again before the end of this year.

In the latest episode of the Seatrade Maritime Podcast we focus on the new emissions regulations shipowners have to comply with.

New ITF inspector Christiana Efstratiou made her first solo inspection on a container ship in the southern Cypriot port city of Limassol last week, following her union training which concluded in February.

The Maritime Educational Foundation (MEF) and the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association UK (WISTA UK) have signed a collaboration agreement.

Former Ince and Co Mohamed El Hawawy and Khurram Ali have joined Stephenson Harwood’s marine and international trade practice in the Middle East.

The eight OPEC+ countries that implemented voluntary production cuts last November announced yesterday that the cuts are to be extended through this year’s second quarter.