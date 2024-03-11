Top 10 stories on Seatrade Maritime News in the last week

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Photo: US CENTCOM X Feed Bulker True Confidence following fatal Houthi missile strike
Catch up on the top 10 stories that appeared on Seatrade Maritime News over the past week.

Three dead in Houthi missile strike on bulker True Confidence

Three seafarers are confirmed to have died and at least four are injured, three critically, after a Houthi missile struck the bulk carrier True Confidence.

Stalled Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers - inclusion of maritime education opposed

While legislators work to get the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers back on track the country’s maritime academies continue to oppose the inclusion of education.

Maritime organisations condemn True Confidence attack

The shipping world is united in its condemnation of the Houthi attack which has left three crew dead and a number of others injured and traumatised after a missile struck the Greek-owned bulk carrier True Confidence.

Marine engine choices – Which fuel? Newbuild, ready or retrofit?

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, believes shipping is headed towards a more complex future with multiple fuel and engine types.

Alphaliner’s Asia-Europe container trade analysis highlights its fluidity

MSC and the Ocean Alliance lead the way on the Asia to Europe trades in terms of market share, but Alphaliner’s analysis shows a trade in flux that will necessarily change again before the end of this year.

Shipowners face major challenges as new fuel regulations enter force

In the latest episode of the Seatrade Maritime Podcast we focus on the new emissions regulations shipowners have to comply with.

Latest ITF Inspector intake drive role to a new level

New ITF inspector Christiana Efstratiou made her first solo inspection on a container ship in the southern Cypriot port city of Limassol last week, following her union training which concluded in February.

WISTA UK and MEF to sponsor five female cadets

The Maritime Educational Foundation (MEF) and the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association UK (WISTA UK) have signed a collaboration agreement.

Stephenson Harwood strengthens Middle East practice with Ince hires

Former Ince and Co Mohamed El Hawawy and Khurram Ali have joined Stephenson Harwood’s marine and international trade practice in the Middle East.

OPEC’s extended production cuts – mixed signals for tanker owners

The eight OPEC+ countries that implemented voluntary production cuts last November announced yesterday that the cuts are to be extended through this year’s second quarter.

