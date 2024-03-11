Vietnamese general cargoship sinks, crew rescued

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) received a distress call from the 3,069 dwt, general cargo vessel Hung Phat 89 at around 4pm local time on 10 March. The Vietnamese-flagged cargoship was about 380 nm east of Vung Tau, Vietnam, within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region at the time the call was received.

“MRCC Singapore immediately issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and report sightings of the vessel in distress, and also alerted MRCC Vietnam,” MPA said.

Related: Red Sea struck by three new risks as Rubymar sinks

At around 7pm on 10 March the MRCC Vietnam informed the Singapore authorities that all 11 crew had been rescued from the Hung Phat 89, and that the vessel had sunk.

The 2006-built Hung Phat 89 is owned Thai Duong Marine Transport in Vietnam.