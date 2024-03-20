Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Yang Ming says no injuries or pollution from Turkish port crash

YM Witness next to destroyed quay crane in Turksih port
Following the accident involving the YM Witness which demolished several cranes in the Port of Evyap the Taiwanese line says there were no injuries or pollution as a result.

According to Yang Ming, the chartered vessel YM Witness made contact with the pier and gantry cranes during berthing operation on 16 March at the port of Evyap, Turkey. Videos show the vessel approaching at too sharp an angle and hit a quay wall toppling and quay crane and sending it crashing into the cranes next to it in a domino effects. Some containers also fell into the sea.

A full investigation into the incident is currently being conducted in conjunction between shipowner and the relevant maritime authorities. While initial reports said a port worker had been seriously injured Yang Ming said there were no casualties following the incident, and no marine pollution has materialised until now.

YM Witness is deployed on Far East-Mediterranean service route and currently remains in the Turkish port as investigation are conducted. The vessel operator is making schedule adjustments and arrangements for the transhipment of cargo.

 

