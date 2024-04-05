Evergreen diverts cargo in wake of Baltimore bridge collapse

The carrier invoked force majeure last week and advises its customers that all cargo into and out of Baltimore port will be diverted to a safe port and that all contracts are terminated.

“We recommend that any cargo that has already been delivered to our terminal in Baltimore for export loading be retrieved from the terminal ASAP. All costs involving the removal, storage or arrangements for an alternate gateway for cargo already on terminal will be at the expense of the Shipper,” Evergreen said in statement.

Additionally, the company has cancelled any confirmed bookings into and out of Baltimore.

Imported freight already at the Ports America Chesapeake terminal should be collected as soon as possible, with empty containers returned as normal.

“Customers with any import cargo yet to arrive on future vessels and intended for discharge in Baltimore will be advised further once more information becomes available.”