Evergreen diverts cargo in wake of Baltimore bridge collapse

Photo: USCG The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore
The M/V Dali is shown with the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 30, 2024, in Baltimore.
Taiwan container line Evergreen said it expects Baltimore port to be closed for at least a month and advises its customers to contact the carrier immediately to make alternative arrangements for cargo.

The carrier invoked force majeure last week and advises its customers that all cargo into and out of Baltimore port will be diverted to a safe port and that all contracts are terminated.

“We recommend that any cargo that has already been delivered to our terminal in Baltimore for export loading be retrieved from the terminal ASAP. All costs involving the removal, storage or arrangements for an alternate gateway for cargo already on terminal will be at the expense of the Shipper,” Evergreen said in statement.

Additionally, the company has cancelled any confirmed bookings into and out of Baltimore.

Imported freight already at the Ports America Chesapeake terminal should be collected as soon as possible, with empty containers returned as normal.

“Customers with any import cargo yet to arrive on future vessels and intended for discharge in Baltimore will be advised further once more information becomes available.”

