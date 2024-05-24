MSC resumes Far East – Baltimore service

The containership Dali, which struck the bridge causing its collapse and the death of six workers, was refloated earlier this week allowing for the main channel to the port to be reopened.

Starting from the first voyage provided by YM Trust, it is scheduled to call Yantian on 28 May 2024 and arrive at Baltimore on 13 July 2024.

The rotation will return to: Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – New York – Norfolk – Baltimore – Colombo – Tanjung Pelepas

The collision on 26 March by the Maersk-charted containership resulted in a number of boxship calls at the port being suspended.