Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersMSC resumes Far East – Baltimore service

MSC resumes Far East – Baltimore service

Photo: MSC MSC Isabella in port
MSC Mia sistership MSC Isabella
MSC has restarted its Far East – Baltimore’s Empire Service after the incident at the Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge on 26 March 2024.

The containership Dali, which struck the bridge causing its collapse and the death of six workers, was refloated earlier this week allowing for the main channel to the port to be reopened.

Starting from the first voyage provided by YM Trust, it is scheduled to call Yantian on 28 May 2024 and arrive at Baltimore on 13 July 2024.

The rotation will return to: Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – New York – Norfolk – Baltimore – Colombo – Tanjung Pelepas

The collision on 26 March by the Maersk-charted containership resulted in a number of boxship calls at the port being suspended.

TAGS: Ports MSC Maersk

 

Related
An overhead shot of containerships in port
Peak season comes early as container rates continue to soar
May 24, 2024
RENDERING -SEASPAN NEW DESIGN.jpg
Seaspan Corporation gets approval for new feeder vessel design
May 24, 2024
Gene Seroka Executive Director of the Port of LA
US container trade flows, tariffs and cargo cranes
May 23, 2024
MSC reefer container.jpg
European exporters’ cold chain conundrum
May 23, 2024