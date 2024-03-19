Seaboard Marine upgrades US Gulf service

Seaboard Marine will commence an upgraded United States Gulf Service improving connectivity between Houston, New Orleans, and Central America with three vessels will supporting the service.

“With direct, regular sailings to key destinations such as Costa Rica and Panama, supported by our reliable fleet of vessels, customers can benefit from reduced transit times, enhanced supply chain efficiency, and cost-effective transportation solutions in the region,” said David Labbe, Regional Vice President of Gulf Services, in a statement.

The service upgrade will use a string of three ships, Seaboard Marine said in a statement. The service will make additional calls to Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, and Costa Rica, along with existing calls to Guatemala and Honduras. And the service will cover Houston and New Orleans.