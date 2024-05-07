SeaLead seeks Asian market growth

Pillay was previously the Singapore-headquartered company’s Global Director of Trade Management.

The new role covers Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

On his new role Pillay commented: “We aim to build SeaLead's brand and capabilities across the region, achieving significant penetration in both commercial and operational spaces in all markets. Additionally, it is crucial to grow and position SeaLead as a strong, steadfast, and reliable liner in the rapidly expanding Intra Asia trade."

Founded in 2017 SeaLead was recently acquired by a consortium of investors including Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds, and VCC subfund Saral Incorp.

