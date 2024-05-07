Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainersSeaLead seeks Asian market growth

SeaLead seeks Asian market growth

Photo: SeaLead Ashok Pillay HD copy.jpg
Ashok Pillay, SeaLead
Fast growing container line SeaLead has shifted senior executive Ashok Pillay into a new role as Managing Director for North and Southeast Asia as it looks to expand in the region.

Pillay was previously the Singapore-headquartered company’s Global Director of Trade Management.

The new role covers Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

On his new role Pillay commented: “We aim to build SeaLead's brand and capabilities across the region, achieving significant penetration in both commercial and operational spaces in all markets. Additionally, it is crucial to grow and position SeaLead as a strong, steadfast, and reliable liner in the rapidly expanding Intra Asia trade."

Founded in 2017 SeaLead was recently acquired by a consortium of investors including Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds, and VCC subfund Saral Incorp.

 

TAGS: Asia

 

Related
Dali-Blatimore-Bridge-Section.jpg
In pictures: workers in Baltimore prepare to free Dali
May 07, 2024
maersk_mc-kinney_moller[40].jpg
Maersk to continue avoiding Red Sea for the foreseeable future
May 07, 2024
Evergreen vessel at sea
Evergreen orders six container ships in China
May 07, 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-06 at 11.54.50 AM.png
Houthi weapons have range for East Med Sea attack threat
May 06, 2024