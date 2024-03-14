Seafarers at risk as UK changes medical charges rules

UK Immigration (Border Agency) guidelines for visa’s applying to crew changed in February, which could see crew refused visas to enter the UK if they have outstanding medical bills of two months or more from the date of invoice.

Any medical charges of more than £500 that were accrued from 6 April 2016, or charges of £1,000 or more, invoiced between 1 November 2011 and 5 April 2016, are regarded as qualifying debts, and are issued in the seafarer’s name, even though the shipowner that is liable for the charges.

As invoices are issued in the name of the crew member it is the seafarer that could be ultimately responsible for unpaid charges, with some exceptions to this rule.

Britannia P&I Club reported: “These qualifying debts are reported to the (UK) Home Office, listed as one of the grounds for visa or entry clearance refusal, potentially affecting UK crew changes for shipowners.”

The P&I Club recommends that shipowners settle their NHS bills promptly to avoid any complications at UK ports.