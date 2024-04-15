Singapore establishing alternative fuels training facility with industry partners

The Singapore Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) is being established by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) with the support of 22 industry partners comprising engine manufacturers, classification societies, trade associations, international organisations, and higher learning institutes.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish the METF was signed at the opening of Singapore Maritime Week on 15 April.

The MPA said that around 10,000 seafarers and maritime personnel are expected to be trained at the METF from now to the 2030’s. The decentralised network of training facilities in Singapore will developed progressively through to 2026 anchored by a new dual fuel engine simulator.

Arsenio Dominguez, IMO Secretary-General, praised the development of the centre speaking at the Singapore Maritime Lecture after the LoI was signed. “Earlier today we have the Letter of Intent for the Maritime Energy Training Facility that’s another step forward today for addressing in the challenges the decarbonisation challenge brings to us,” he said.

Other supporting training facilities include the integrated engine room and bridge simulator at Singapore Maritime Academy at Singapore Polytechnic and the engine simulator at Wavelink Maritime Institute.

New training courses and curriculum will be developed by METF partners, for example as part of the METF curriculum SMA has launched the first training course in Asia – Pacific focused on handling methanol as a fuel for ships. Training courses will also include the bunkering of alternative fuelled ships.

The MPA said that METF is expected to catalyse investments by the industry to develop other training facilities and solutions in Singapore to tap into this growth area.

Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, one of the signatories of the LoI, commented: “This initiative showcases Singapore’s leadership in driving sustainable maritime solutions and underscores our commitment to advancing ammonia as a clean energy source for maritime shipping and equipping the global maritime workforce with the necessary skills to navigate the future of shipping.