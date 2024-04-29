Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

LR grants AiP for ammonia cracking system

Image: Pixabay ammonia-1117246_1280.png
Ammonia NH3 molecule
Spanish hydrogen power specialist, H2SITE, has been awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its AMMONIA to H2POWER technology.

Ammonia is cracked in a containerised system aboard ship to produce hydrogen of fuel cell quality. The hydrogen can be used in fuel cells to supply electrical power or consumed directly in an internal combustion engine.

The Spanish company demonstrated the new technology last November on board Zumaia Offshore’s workboat, Bertha B. The trial demonstrated the successful operation of the AMMONIA to H2POWER technology in prevailing conditions offshore.

Ammonia as a hydrogen carrier is gaining momentum. H2SITE’s system is based on hydrogen-selective membranes that recover hydrogen continuously in a process that converts ammonia almost completely. The technology works well at lower temperatures, reducing overall energy consumption, the company said.

LR assessed the system in the context of its Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels. The risks relating to the use of ammonia and hydrogen were assessed to ensure compliance with LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Risk-Based Certification.

H2SITE’s Technical Director, Jose Medrano, revealed that the company is now gearing up for larger units. “We are proud to have achieved this milestone, as it validates the design and safety of our on-board ammonia cracking technology for decarbonising maritime applications based on membrane reactors,” he said. “Having commissioned our first cracker and fuel cell unit last year aboard the supply vessel, Bertha B, we are currently scaling up the technology and designing megawatt-scale units.”

LR’s Mark Darley, Chief Operations Officer, commented: “H2SITE’s AMMONIA to H2POWER technology represents an exciting opportunity for shipowners to convert ammonia, and other feedstocks such as methanol, to hydrogen on board their vessels without using additional gas separation technology.”

