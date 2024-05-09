Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeSustainability & Green TechnologyJapanese alliance aims at developing ammonia supply chain in Hokkaido

Japanese alliance aims at developing ammonia supply chain in Hokkaido

Photo: IHI JAPAN--AMMONIA.jpg
IHI Corporation, Hokkaido Electric Power, Hokkaido Mitsui Chemicals, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co. and Tomakomai Futo have started a joint study to set up an ammonia supply chain.

The supply chain would be based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido, Japan.

The companies will study setting up facilities for receiving, storing and supplying ammonia from overseas, as well as surveys aimed at expanding the use of ammonia throughout Northern Japan.

Tomakomai a large land area available for the installation of facilities required for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain, with the possibility of adding storage tanks to meet future demand increases.

The area has shipping routes accessible to both the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, enabling the supply of ammonia not only to demand sites close to the Tomakomai area but also to hydrogen demand sites throughout Northern Japan by utilising domestic vessels and other means, said IHI Corporation.

Surveys related to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects and the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain, are advancing towards decarbonisation and the realisation of a zero-carbon city, IHI noted.

The six companies are discussing the establishment of an ammonia supply chain with Kushiro Power Station, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing and Oenon Holdings, which are potential customers for ammonia utilisation.

IHI Corporation, together with Japan Petroleum Exploration, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have also started a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply base in the Soma area, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.

TAGS: Asia Ammonia

 

Related
Euronav-Alex-Alice.jpg
Euronav reports $495m Q1 profit from diversified fleet
May 08, 2024
Hapag-Lloyd-Titan-and-STX-in-largest-ship-to-ship-bio-LNG-bunkering-operation.jpeg
IKEA chooses Hapag-Lloyd for greener shipping from Asia
May 08, 2024
green-finance-unsplash.jpg
Zero emissions to drive profound change in shipping business model
May 07, 2024
Fortescue Green Pioneer trials ammonia as a fuel in Singapore port
Fortescue Green Pioneer completes propulsion and manoeuvrability trials
May 06, 2024