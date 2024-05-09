Japanese alliance aims at developing ammonia supply chain in Hokkaido

The supply chain would be based in the Tomakomai area of Hokkaido, Japan.

The companies will study setting up facilities for receiving, storing and supplying ammonia from overseas, as well as surveys aimed at expanding the use of ammonia throughout Northern Japan.

Tomakomai a large land area available for the installation of facilities required for the establishment of an ammonia supply chain, with the possibility of adding storage tanks to meet future demand increases.

The area has shipping routes accessible to both the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, enabling the supply of ammonia not only to demand sites close to the Tomakomai area but also to hydrogen demand sites throughout Northern Japan by utilising domestic vessels and other means, said IHI Corporation.

Surveys related to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects and the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain, are advancing towards decarbonisation and the realisation of a zero-carbon city, IHI noted.

The six companies are discussing the establishment of an ammonia supply chain with Kushiro Power Station, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing and Oenon Holdings, which are potential customers for ammonia utilisation.

IHI Corporation, together with Japan Petroleum Exploration, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) have also started a joint study for the establishment of an ammonia supply base in the Soma area, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan.