V.Group opens crew management office in Oman

V.Group said the expansion will support some of its customers, including Asyad Shipping, in their strategic plans to increase Omani representation in seafaring - Omanisation - through the recruitment of Omani seafarers.

The Oman office adds to the group’s Middle East presence; V. has two offices in Dubai and another in Abu Dhabi.

Related: Asyad Ports unveils new container terminal in Duqm, Oman

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of V., said: “Oman continues to have a growing influence on the global shipping industry and this move is in direct response. We are always looking for opportunities to expand into new markets and are pleased to now have a base in this vibrant, dynamic country.

“We are also proud to be strengthening our partnership with Asyad Shipping, widely recognised as one of the region’s most influential shipping companies.”

Related: TotalEnergies, OQ to launch LNG bunkering project in Oman

V.’s executive team and local dignitaries attended an official launch event to celebrate the office opening on 24th April at Muscat’s JW Marriott Hotel.