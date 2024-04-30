V.Ships to manage X-Press methanol dual fuel feeders

Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

V.Ships France will manage four newbuild methanol-powered dual fuel vessels for X-Press Feeders subsidiary Eastaway France.

The manager will take up technical management of the 1,170 teu container vessels which will be deployed in Europe under the French flag. The ships will all be delivered by September 2024, with the first arriving in summer. 

X-Press Feeders recently announced the launch of a green corridor which the vessels will serve, using green methanol on two routes: Rotterdam-Antwerp Bruges-Riga-Klaipeda-Rotterdam and Rotterdam-Antwerp Bruges-Helsinki-Tallinn-Kotka. The services will begin in the third quarter 2024. 

Evergreen Marine signed a memorandum of agreement with X-Press Feeders in February to place Evergreen containers on the new X-Press dual fuel methanol vessels.

V.Ships France said it currently manages six dual fuel vessels - three LPG and three LNG - including two LNG bunker vessels, for which they also manage the LNG bunkering operations.

Thierry Sarazin, managing director of V.Ships France, commented: “This opportunity consolidates our expertise in dual fuel operations, both ashore and onboard, and will increase the number of V. seafarers with experience of dual fuel vessels, allowing us to strengthen our offering as we train seafarers to handle methanol.”

Jean-François Luiggi, managing director, Eastaway France Ship Management, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Eastaway as we embark on the journey towards sustainable shipping. With V.Ships' proven expertise in dual fuel operations and unwavering commitment to service excellence, we are confident in its ability to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of our vessels.”
 

TAGS: Sustainability & Green Technology Management Shipyards

 

