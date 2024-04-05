X-Press Feeders signs green shipping corridor MoU with major European ports

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp Bruges, Estonia’s Port of Tallinn, Finland’s Ports of Helsinki and HaminaKotka, Latvia’s Freeport of Riga and Lithaunia’s Klaipeda Port all signed the agreement with the carrier.

Collaboration under the agreement begins with the establishment of two X-Press Feeders shipping routes in the third quarter of 2024 which will run on green methanol sourced from OCI

Global.

Green Baltic X-PRESS (GBX) will run a rotation of Rotterdam - Antwerp Bruges -Klaipeda - Riga - Rotterdam and Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX) will run Rotterdam - Antwerp Bruges - Helsinki - Tallinn - HaminaKotka - Rotterdam.

The signatories have agreed various means of pooling resources and expertise to develop and implement more sustainable maritime operations. The parties have agreed to:

Work together to further develop infrastructure for the provision and bunkering of alternative fuels such as green methanol

Encourage the development of supply chains for fuel that are zero or near to zero in terms of greenhouse gas emissions

Provide further training programs for port workers and seafarers with regards to the handling of alternative fuels

Leverage digital platforms to enhance port call optimization

Have regular meetings to update and discuss progress on actions for further developing green shipping corridors.

X-Press Feeders’ COO, Francis Goh, said: “By working together – X-Press Feeders and the six partner ports – aim to efficiently implement green shipping corridors and lead the maritime industry in sustainability. We chose the Nordic and Baltic states as the first markets to deploy our green methanol powered vessels because we found the ports and our customers in these markets to be very receptive.”

Margus Vihman, Commercial Manager, Port of Tallin, said: "It is extremely welcoming that the first tangible steps - towards greater sustainability in our industry - addresses fuel consumption. Port of Tallinn was one of the fastest ports in Europe to digitalize, and soon we can say the same about the introduction of new types of fuels.”

Freeport of Riga Authority Deputy CEO for Port Development Matters, Edgars Suna, said: “The availability of green energy not only makes the port more efficient and safer but also significantly boosts its appeal for freight and investment projects.”

Vladas Motiejūnas, Harbor Master of the Port of Klaipėda, said: "This year marks the commencement of construction for green hydrogen production and refueling stations at the port, along with the implementation of shore-side power supply (OPS) stations for roll-on/roll-off ferries. The integration of Klaipeda Port into environmentally sustainable shipping services by X-Press Feeders is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering a greener port."

