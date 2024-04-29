OOCL launching additional Transpacific service

The Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 (TLP5) adds to OOCL's the existing TLP1, 2 and 3 services.

The new route will offer direct connections between China, South Korea, and Mexico, with a sailing time of 15 and 20 days from Qingdao to Ensenada and Manzanillo respectively.

The rotation for the 'TLP5' service is: Pusan - Dalian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Ensenada - Yokohama - Pusan.

The new service will start from Ningbo on 6 May.