Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsContainers OOCL launching additional Transpacific service

OOCL launching additional Transpacific service

Photo: Marcus Hand OOCLMalaysiaSingaporeStrait.JPG
Full capacity - OOCL Malaysia transiting the Singapore Strait last week
OOCL is expanding its Asia - Latin America network with a new service linking China, Japan, and Korea with Mexican ports.

The Transpacific Latin Pacific 5 (TLP5) adds to OOCL's the existing TLP1, 2 and 3 services.

The new route will offer direct connections between China, South Korea, and Mexico, with a sailing time of 15 and 20 days from Qingdao to Ensenada and Manzanillo respectively.

The rotation for the 'TLP5' service is: Pusan - Dalian - Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Ensenada - Manzanillo - Ensenada - Yokohama - Pusan.

The new service will start from Ningbo on 6 May.

 

TAGS: Asia Americas Ports OOCL

 

Related
Wartsila-methanol-engine.png
Wärtsilä bags China's largest methanol newbuild engine order
Apr 25, 2024
GSBN container
MSC works with GSBN to boost lithium battery shipments safety
Apr 25, 2024
USS Carney operating in the Red Sea
Coalition forces shoot down Houthi missile fired at Maersk vessel
Apr 25, 2024
Stacked containers in port of Los Angeles
Mixed signals on container freight rates as Red Sea alarm subsides
Apr 24, 2024