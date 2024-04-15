Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

OOCL reports 9% revenue drop in Q1

Photo: OOCL OOCL Spain naming in China
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) reports total revenues were down 9.0% to $1.98 billion for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Total cargo liftings of the company increased by 3.4% and the loadable capacity increased by 2.2%. The overall load factor was 0.9% higher than the same period in 2023.

Overall average revenue per teu decreased by 12.0% compared to the first quarter of last year. 

The Trans-Pacific and Intra-Asia/Australasias cargo lifting volume achieved 0.7% and 11.3% growth while Asia/Europe and Trans-Atlantic volume declined 7.5% and 2.1%, respectively. 

Based in Hong Kong and part of the Cosco Shipping Group, OOCL provides fully-integrated logistics and containerized transportation services, with a network that encompasses Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australasia.

 

