Intermarine launches bulk carrier brand expands fleet

Intermarine is also expanding its fleet with two additional F300 vessels. The new fleet will consist of a total of 30 units.

The newly founded Intermarine Bulk Carriers will commercially manage Harren Group’s bulk carriers – a total of six units with a combined deadweight of 350,000 tonnes.

Intermarine will offer MPP vessels as well as ECO OHBS Handysize bulk tonnage. Intermarine's bulk experts will also act as commercial managers for the Harren’s larger 76,000 to 95,000dwt bulkers.

“This move puts Intermarine in a bigger and better position. The synergies between MPP and bulk tonnage will take us to a new level,” said Intermarine President Richard Seeg.

“Intermarine will further strengthen its product portfolio by merging all MPP and bulk forces, explained Intermarine CEO Svend Andersen. While COO Lars Rassmussen, commented: “The expansion will open completely new markets and customer groups for Intermarine.”

In addition to establishing Intermarine Bulk Carriers, Intermarine announced the addition of two more new MPP entrants: Industrial Ursula and Industrial Katharina, two secondhand F300 vessels.

SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine are united as SAL-Intermarine Group, which represents all Harren Group heavy lift and MPP activities. SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine are also members of the JSI Alliance. Together, Jumbo, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine control a joint fleet of 65 vessels.