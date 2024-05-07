Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsDry BulkNew Dayang bags bulker pair from United Marine Egypt

New Dayang bags bulker pair from United Marine Egypt

Photo: New Dayang Shipbuilding New Dayang.jpg
Cairo-based shipowner United Marine Egypt (UME) is expanding in the bulk cargo market with an order at China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding for two bulkers.

The contract is for a pair of Crown 63plus 64,000 dwt bulk carriers a major vessel design developed by New Dayang.

The newbuilds ordered by UME are due for delivery in 2027 and contracted a a total cost of approximately $70 million. 

The order is part of UME’s strategic expansion in bulk carrier ownership sector. 

New Dayang currently has 73 vessels order on hand including 69 bulk carriers, keeping the shipyard busy till the year of 2027.

 

TAGS: Shipyards Middle East & Africa Asia
Related
Screenshot 2024-05-06 at 11.54.50 AM.png
Houthi weapons have range for East Med Sea attack threat
May 06, 2024
EBURY TRADER.jpg
Lomar bulker investment hits $127m in a year
May 03, 2024
01 Hero - Berge Olympus with WindWings (1).jpg
ESG is a roadmap to thriving, says Intercargo
May 01, 2024
US strikes on Houthi targets
Houthi missile hits bulker in the Red Sea
Apr 30, 2024