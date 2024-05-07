New Dayang bags bulker pair from United Marine Egypt

The contract is for a pair of Crown 63plus 64,000 dwt bulk carriers a major vessel design developed by New Dayang.

The newbuilds ordered by UME are due for delivery in 2027 and contracted a a total cost of approximately $70 million.

The order is part of UME’s strategic expansion in bulk carrier ownership sector.

New Dayang currently has 73 vessels order on hand including 69 bulk carriers, keeping the shipyard busy till the year of 2027.