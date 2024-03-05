Princess Royal champions Mission to Seafarers on Dubai visit

In her role as president of The Mission to Seafarers (MtS), The Princess Royal visited Jebel Ali port, attended a conference on seafarer welfare jointly hosted by MtS, DP World, and WISTA UAE, and attended a dinner with Mts sponsors and supporters.

At the Women in Shipping and Seafarers’ Welfare conference, HRH told attendees that women should be supported and listened to in the industry, and that they can help can help tackle the seafarer shortage.

The princess joined industry leaders, the British Ambassador, and the Consul General in the evening and spoke on the importance of the MtS’ work, the world’s dependence on its seafarers, and the need for sustained support for seafarers.

“Today’s visit by our President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, has shone a deserved spotlight on the longstanding service of The Mission To Seafarers in the UAE. We have had a presence here since 1962 where our work included ‘the Flying Angel’, the first floating seafarers’ centre which operated in the Fujairah Anchorage, and for many years we were known as the Angel Appeal," said Andrew Wright, Secretary-General of MtS.

“Today, our welfare team visit ships in all major ports across the country, and we are deeply grateful to Her Royal Highness for recognising the crucial work that our team delivers every day.”

During the course of her visit, the princess met with DP World group chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, WISTA UAE Ambassadors, including Rania Tadros, President of WISTA UAE and Managing Partner of Stephenson Harwood in Dubai, as well as members of the MtS Welfare team in Dubai.