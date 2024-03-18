Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

Maersk Supply Service new alliance to accelerate US offshore wind development

Maersk Supply Service (MSS) and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) have established a new partnership to speed up offshore wind development in the US.

The setup, based on a windfarm feeder concept designed for MSS’ latest wind installation vessels, will enable the steady transfer of turbine components at sea, saving time and cutting development costs.  

The system will involve two tugs and two barges in a ‘feeder spread’ that will ship wind farm foundations and components to the offshore site, enabling the wind installation vessel to remain on location. A locking and stabilising mechanism between the barges and the wind installation vessel will facilitate the transfer of components to be less dependent on weather, saving time and enabling faster grid connection, the partners said. 

Christian M. Ingerslev, Chief Executive of MSS, commented: “Maersk Supply Service’s new installation concept can make offshore wind farm installations significantly faster with estimated efficiency gains of 30%. The partnership with ECO makes this new technology available for the US offshore wind market enabling faster offshore wind installations.”

The initiative comes amid mounting concern that the US offshore wind sector is losing momentum. This is a result of many factors including rising inflation, climbing interest rates, higher raw material costs, and lower investment returns. Nevertheless, offshore wind development remains a key component of the US Administration’s long-term energy strategy.

 

