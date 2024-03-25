Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsShip OperationsPiracyHouthis target Chinese tanker in Red Sea
Red Sea Crisis

Houthis target Chinese tanker in Red Sea

US Navy USS Carney
Guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG-64) operating in the Red Sea, Oct. 19, 2023.
A missile attack on a Chinese-owned, Chinese-operated oil tanker on March 23 caused damage and a fire onboard.

The incident comes within days of reports that the Houthis had agreed with China and Russia to allow for the safe passage of their ships through the region.

According to a report from US Central Command, the last of five missiles fired at oil tanker Huang Pu in the early hours of March 23 found its target, leading the ship’s crew to issue a distress call. Assistance was not requested, the vessel suffered minimal damage and a fire onboard was extinguished within 30 minutes said the update.

UKMTO reported the incident as occurring 23NM west of Mukha, with the ship and crew safe and continuing to the next port of call.

“The Houthis attacked the MV Huang despite previously stating they would not attack Chinese vessels,” said US Central Command on Twitter.

Later the same morning, US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Southern Red Sea which were deemed a threat to US forces and merchant shipping. Five of the UAVs crashed into the sea and one returned to Houthi controlled land in Yemen. 

TAGS: Ship Operations Middle East & Africa

 

Related
press event with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez
Concerns over Cape re-routes and West African piracy
Feb 02, 2024
UK MOD Houthi targetted strikes
US chemical tanker targeted in Houthi ballistic missile attack
Jan 19, 2024
Front view of tanker at sea
Crew of hijacked St Nikolas are safe say vessel owners
Jan 14, 2024
Front view of tanker at sea
Masked men seize tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Jan 11, 2024