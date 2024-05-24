Seafarer injured in Somali pirate attack

EU NAVFOR operation ATALANTA said one its warships had secured the Liberian-flagged, 17,809 dwt, general cargo ship which was attacked on 23 May.

“The ship was attacked by suspected pirates yesterday 23 May whilst transiting the Indian Ocean, sailing approximately 380 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia, heading North,” EU NAVFOR said.

An ATALANTA warship patrolling the region went to the aid of the Basilisk and boarded the vessel from a helicopter. During in the attack one crew member was injured and his condition was described as stable. He received medical attention from the EU Forces.

Throughout the operation ATALANTA was in constant contact with the vessel’s owner and flag state.

It is the second attack in the region this month. EU forces handed over six suspected pirates involved in an attack on the Marshall Islands registered tanker Chrystal Arctic on 10 May to the authorities in Seychelles for prosecution.

There have been growing concerns over a resurgence of Somali piracy this year with EU NAVFOR saying that two or more pirate action groups are active in the area of Socotra Island and 500nm East of Socotra. Currently the threat is classified as moderate with an attack is a “realistic possibility” off the Somali coast.

Following the latest attack EU NAVFOR operation ATALANTA said it, “strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels to register in the Maritime Security Centre- Horn of Africa's Voluntary Registration Scheme, to provide the most effective monitoring and response by ATALANTA forces and their partners in countering maritime security threats.”