APM Terminals introducing automation into new Haiphong terminal

Under the agreement APM Terminals will provide advisory support to HHIT to develop and modern and environmentally sustainable container port in North Vietnam.

Nguyen Van Tien, Chief Executive Officer, HHIT, said: “Among other things, by using automated solutions and with the ambition and preparations made to be able to operate fully electric once the electricity supply can provide for it.”

Related: APM Terminals partnership for new terminal in Haiphong

“Vietnam is a rapidly growing and high-potential market in South-East Asia and the strategic collaboration underpins our ambition to grow where it benefits our customers. Therefore, I am happy that we are now strengthening our cooperation by assisting HHIT to reach its goal to have a sustainable and efficient terminal that is fit for the future and benefits customers,” said Jon Goldner, Chief Executive, Asia & Middle East, APM Terminals, after visiting the project site in Haiphong.

In 2023, APM Terminals announced a spartnership with Vietnamese HATECO Group for a project to develop two new deep-water berths at Lach Huyen port in Haiphong City. It is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Related: APM Terminals to invest $500 million in Louisiana port

As part of the project, APM Terminals will share best practices on safety, port automation, artificial intelligence, and decarbonisation, which are part of APMT mutual priorities as public-private partners.

“Haiphong City and the surrounding logistics and manufacturing development represents a clear and current opportunity for the terminal development to directly support the growing business activities in the region and provide a tangible catalyst for shipping lines and cargo owners to take advantage of the opportunities that are here,” said Jian Dan, Principal for Investments, Regional Growth, Asia & Middle East at APMT.

Since 2007, APM Terminals has been present in Vietnam with the joint venture Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) near Ho Chi Minh City.