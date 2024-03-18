Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

APM Terminals makes senior appointments in the Americas region

Maersk’s APM Terminals has promoted Marliz Bermudez has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer for the Americas and announced a Managing Director for its Mexico operations.

Bermudez will take up the position Chief Investment Officer for the Americas from April, while Beatriz Year will take over as Managing Director for APM Terminals in Mexico on 15 April.

APM Terminals sees opportunities from the region as it attracts investments derived from nearshoring in the North American trading bloc.

"With the appointment of Marliz Bermudez as Chief Investment Officer for the Americas and Beatriz Yera as general manager of APM Terminals Mexico, we continue our mission to elevate efficiency, reliability and safety for our customers in Mexico and accelerate our growth in the Americas," said Leo Huisman, regional general manager of APM Terminals Americas.

As General Manager in Mexico, Bermudez played a key role in establishing a more efficient structure in the country, to lead and consolidate the expansion of Phase II of Lazaro Cardenas, which will start operations in early 2026 with a $140 million investment and will increase capacity for the first semi-automated terminal in Latin America, with an additional one million teus to position it as a hub for the Americas region.

She began her career on board merchant marine vessels in 2003 and for the past 17 years, Bermudez has held different roles in operational, commercial and project implementation areas in the container and terminal segment.

Yera, who began her career 25 years ago, has held a variety of international leadership roles within the industry in cargo, regulatory, commercial, ports and terminals. She has served as Sales Manager for Maersk from 2005 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2015 as Marketing Manager for APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas.

 

