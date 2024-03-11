Seatrade Maritime is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
HomeMaritime NewsPortsArgentina plans $550 million new port in Rosario

Argentina plans $550 million new port in Rosario

Frank Vincentz via Wikimedia Commons Port of Rosario statue
The Argentinian government has announced plans for a $550 million investment to build a new port in the agricultural region of Rosario.

"We're announcing an investment for the construction of a new agro-industrial port in Timbues, on the Parana River," presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni told a news conference, referring to a town some 50 km north of the city of Rosario,” Reuters reported.

"The investment will be around $550 million. Construction will begin this month," he said, without giving more detail.

Argentina is one of the world's top two exporters of soybean oil and meal, and third in corn exports.

Companies such as Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus already have grain loading and unloading terminals in the region.

The Rosario Stock Exchange estimates the 2023-2024 harvests of corn and soybean will bring in 49.5 million metric tonnes of soybeans and 57 million tonnes of corn.

 

TAGS: Dry Bulk Americas

 

Related
Zero Emissions Forklift
Port of San Diego to get first zero-emission cargo handling equipment
Mar 08, 2024
Shandong port office opening in Dubai
Shandong Port Group sets up West Asia office in Dubai
Mar 06, 2024
Evergreen containers on a vessel
Empty container availability fears slide as demand wanes
Mar 06, 2024
Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial unveiling of a marker for the Phase 3 expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal
VICT expansion increases container handling capacity by 30%
Mar 05, 2024