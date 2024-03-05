New Fortress Energy Brazilian LNG terminal begins operation

According to NFE, the Terminal Gas Sul (TGS) LNG terminal in Santa Catarina has now become operational following the arrival of the FSRU Energos Winter. The company executed a definitive agreement with Petrobras in November 2023 for the FSRU with a capacity of 138,250 cu metres.

The FSRU will be sub-chartered by NFE through the remaining term of the Petrobras charter with US-based Energos Infrastructure and then directly chartered by NFE on a long-term basis with Energos.

TGS is an offshore LNG import terminal with a capacity of approximately 6 millions tonnes per annum and a maximum send-out of 500 mmscf/day.

The terminal has a 33-kilometer, 50.8 centimetre pipeline, which connects the facility to the existing inland Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolívia-Brasil (TBG) pipeline

The terminal is connected by pipeline to the wider Brazilian gas market, including more than 3.5 GW of power that does not have firm, long-term gas supply contracts and more than 300 TBtu of industrial and residential gas consumers in the south region of Brazil.

“TGS is directly connected to more than 3.5 GW of existing power infrastructure that lacks firm supply agreements, making the terminal a key asset in Brazil’s evolving energy landscape, “ said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE.

“With numerous new power projects required to balance the grid in Brazil in the near term, NFE is poised to meet growing demand by leveraging its vertically integrated portfolio of LNG assets and expertise,” he added.